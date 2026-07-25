Confirmed: Trump and Zelensky meet in Washington

The White House has officially confirmed that US President Donald Trump will receive his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington on Tuesday, July 28.

The news was announced by an official representative of the US administration to a number of international agencies.

The diplomatic move comes at a time of increased pressure from the Trump administration to find a peaceful solution to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Earlier this week, Zelensky held talks with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President's son-in-law Jared Kushner. The aim of these contacts is to revive stalled negotiations to end the war, the focus of which has recently been shifted by Washington due to the military conflict with Iran.

Zelensky will arrive in the US and is also expected to attend the funeral of US Senator Lindsey Graham – a longtime supporter of Kiev who died earlier this month.

Visitors to the White House note that Trump will also meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the same day.