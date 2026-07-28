Massive drone attack over Sumy and explosion in Crimea: Ballistic threat puts Kiev on edge

Russian forces carried out heavy strikes with drones and guided aerial bombs on Sumy region, while in occupied Crimea a large-scale fire broke out at a key electrical substation in Feodosia.

According to local authorities, as of 5:10 a.m. Bulgarian time on July 28, 2026, air raid sirens continued to sound in the capital Kiev and a number of central and eastern regions of the country due to an imminent threat of ballistic missiles and waves of attacking drones. Rescue operations in the affected regions are underway, with the number of injured civilians growing.

Midnight Hell in Sumy: Guided Bombs and Drones Against Civilians

On the night of July 28, 2026, the Russian army carried out a brutal attack on the residential sector and civilian infrastructure in the Sumy region. According to information from the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleg Grigorov, disseminated by the UNN news agency (source: unn.ua/en/news/at-night-russians-attacked-the-residential-sector-of-sumy-with-guided-aerial-bombs-at-least-4-wounded), the enemy used guided aerial bombs (GABs) on the outskirts of the city of Sumy, where a local resident was wounded.

In parallel, a combat drone hit a civilian infrastructure facility in the city of Nedrigaylov. A strong fire broke out at the site of the strike. According to preliminary data, at least three people were injured there, who are currently receiving emergency medical care. Rescue teams from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine continue to clear the debris under the constant threat of secondary impacts.

Crimea in the Dark: Substation in Feodosia on Fire

While Russia was attacking northern Ukraine, the occupation authorities in the annexed Crimean peninsula faced another severe blow to their energy grid. In the early hours of the day, a large fire was registered at the electrical substation "Blizhny Kamyshi" in the city of Feodosia, as well as in the area of the substation "NS-16" in the Kirov region.

According to military observers and the monitoring group "Crimean Wind" (source: t.me/crimeanwind), the facilities provide electricity not only to dozens of settlements, but also power the pumping stations of the Feodosia reservoir. As a result of the incident, Feodosia and the surrounding regions were left without electricity and with disrupted water supply. The Commander of the Ukrainian Drone Forces, Robert Brovdy ("Magyar"), indirectly confirmed the increased pressure, reporting on social networks that dozens of Russian energy facilities on the peninsula had been hit in recent days as part of the large-scale operation "Crimean Exclusion" (source: mezha.net/eng/bukvy/33719b8b_ukrainian_drone_forces/).

Air alert in Kiev and ballistic threat

The situation in the capital Kiev and the surrounding areas remains extremely tense. Air alert sirens were activated in the city and a number of neighboring regions due to increased activity of Russian strategic aviation and launches of "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles or S-400 from the border Russian regions of Bryansk and Kursk.

The Kyiv City Military Administration (KGVA) called on citizens to immediately head to underground shelters and metro stations. According to data from the Air Force of Ukraine (source: censor.net/en/news/4015391/air-defense-shot-down-5-ballistic-missiles-a-kh-59-69-missile-and-104-drones), in addition to ballistics, dozens of strike drones of the "Shahed" type and newer modifications "Gerbera" and "Parody" are moving towards the central part of the country, aiming to overload Ukrainian air defense. As of 5:10 a.m., air defense systems in the Kyiv region are actively operating, with rumbles of interception of air targets heard in the sky above the capital.