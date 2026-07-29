Trump reports productive meetings with Zelensky and Netanyahu

US President Donald Trump received Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House in turn. The bilateral summits were held behind closed doors in the Oval Office, and White House spokeswoman Carolyn Leavitt confirmed on social media that the talks ended with great success. The visit of the two foreign leaders coincided with the mourning ceremony for US Senator Lindsey Graham in Washington.

Zelensky agreed to joint production of Patriot missiles

During the first meeting, Volodymyr Zelensky set the strengthening of Ukraine's air defense as a top priority. In a statement after the talks, the Ukrainian president said he had discussed with Trump the issuance of licenses for the joint and coordinated production of Patriot interceptor missiles on Ukrainian territory. “Our teams are already working on specific solutions to move to joint production as soon as possible”, Zelensky shared on the X social network. The dialogue between the two demonstrated a warming of relations after Trump expressed satisfaction with the intensification of Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure.

The nuclear threat from Iran at the center of the dialogue with Netanyahu

Immediately after Zelensky's departure, Donald Trump met with Benjamin Netanyahu for talks that lasted about 90 minutes. The Israeli prime minister emphasized to the media that the conversation was among the best he had had with the American president. The two reached a complete understanding regarding the common goal – preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. The meeting comes at a time of mild tension, caused by Washington's plans for nuclear cooperation with Saudi Arabia and a deal for F-35 fighter jets with Turkey, but Trump assured that the positions of the United States and Israel remain extremely close.