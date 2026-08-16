Berlin: 50 hospitalized after heat and drugs at techno parade

Around 50 participants in the popular Berlin techno parade Rave the Planet were urgently hospitalized after a serious deterioration in their health.

According to official reports from the rescue services in Berlin, the main causes of the mass seizures and complications were the combination of anomalous summer heat (reaching 37 degrees) and excessive use of alcohol and drugs during the large-scale procession in the “Tiergarten“ park.

A total of 651 people received medical assistance on site by mobile teams. Rescue services in Germany described the event as extremely tense.

According to the metropolitan police, which provided over 1,500 officers, helicopters and drones for the security of over 200,000 fans, 39 arrests were made for drug law violations and causing bodily harm, but overall the parade passed without serious incidents.