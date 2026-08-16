The Territorial Recruitment Centers (TRCs) in Ukraine forcibly mobilized Metropolitan Sergiy (Anitsoy) into the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

The absurdity of the case is enhanced by the fact that the cleric from the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) does not have valid documents.

Some time ago, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree terminating the Ukrainian citizenship of a total of 13 senior hierarchs of the UOC, including Metropolitan Sergiy.

The Union of Orthodox Journalists (UOJ) described the actions of the TCC as completely illegal, since by law stateless persons are not subject to mandatory military service. mobilization.

The case has sparked widespread discussion in Ukraine, where serious debates are currently underway about a comprehensive reform and possible replacement of the TCC with a new body to manage mobilization processes due to the increasing scandals with forced conscription.