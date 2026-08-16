The situation in Ukraine and on the international political scene remains extremely dynamic. As of 8:30 p.m. on August 16, a new wave of airstrikes was reported, serious domestic political tensions in Kiev, as well as large-scale diplomatic and military maneuvers in various parts of the world.

Tragedy in Kramatorsk: Russian Drone Hits Post Office

During daylight hours, Russian forces dealt a heavy blow to the city of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region. According to the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadim Filashkin, an enemy drone directly hit the building of the “Nova Poshta“. The attack killed one person, reportedly an employee of the company, and injured six others with varying degrees of severity. The cargo terminal building was partially destroyed, and it was the last such facility of the company in the city. According to Ukrainian sources such as the news agency [Korrespondent.net], rescue teams are still investigating the final consequences of the attack.

Kiev insists: Protesters want Fedorov back in the Ministry of Defense

A large-scale protest march is taking place in the capital, Kiev. Hundreds of citizens and veterans gathered near the Arch of Freedom of the Ukrainian People, demanding that Mykhailo Fedorov be returned to the post of Minister of Defense. Protesters carry banners with slogans such as “Power in Government“ and “Dialogue with the People“. The discontent was provoked by his recent dismissal by President Zelensky, which caused a lasting wave of discontent in major Ukrainian cities. The march is moving towards the “Ivan Franko“ Square, a [Pravda.com.ua] correspondent reports.

Zelensky delays personnel decisions of the new commander-in-chief Drapaty

At the same time, a new case broke out in the Ukrainian parliament (Verkhovna Rada). MP Maryana Bezugla publicly announced that President Volodymyr Zelensky has not yet signed any of the personnel decisions and official dismissals submitted by the new commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Mykhailo Drapaty. Although Drapaty has already removed a number of compromised figures and appointed temporary officers, the lack of an official presidential decree has blocked reforms in the command almost a month after his appointment. The news was circulated by the news portal [Espreso.tv].

International scene: Rally in Belgrade and warnings from Russia

In the Balkans, Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Serbia caused serious social division. In the capital Belgrade, a large-scale rally under the slogan “Avtolitia” was held in support of the Russian Federation and against the visit of the Ukrainian head of state. Citizens with Russian and Serbian flags gathered in front of the “Sava Center“ to express their dissatisfaction with President Aleksandar Vucic's rapprochement with Kiev and the provision of financial assistance for the Ukrainian energy sector, regional publication [Ruserbia.com] reports.

At the same time, the Director General of the Russian Council on Foreign Relations (RCFR) Ivan Timofeev warned that US plans to supply weapons to Kiev through the mediation of Turkey will distance the prospects for peace. According to his statement to [TASS], Washington is changing its tactics and using third parties to transfer military aid, which further tightens and complicates the peaceful settlement of the conflict.

Sea of Japan: Russian missile boats near Hokkaido

The tension has also spread to the Far East. The Japanese Self-Defense Forces reported that four Russian missile boats of the “Molniya-1” project (ship numbers 916, 946, 971 and 978) were spotted about 40 kilometers off the coast of Hokkaido Island in the area of Cape Soya. The ships, armed with supersonic anti-ship missiles “Mosquito”, are returning from Pacific Fleet exercises. According to the military portal [Militarnyi], the maneuvers coincide with the recent visit of the Russian president to the disputed Iturup Island, which has already caused an official diplomatic protest from Tokyo.