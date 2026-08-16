Iran executes man for running over police officers

Shahram Sadeghi was executed in Iran on the morning of August 16, Mizan News reported.

He was found guilty of intentionally driving a car into law enforcement officers during mass protests and riots in the city of Karaj.

According to the official statement of the Iranian judiciary, the incident injured seven police officers, one of whom spent three months in a coma. After the attack, Sadeghi set fire to his car and tried to escape.

The authorities in Tehran claim that the convict was carrying out “operational tasks“ in the interests of Israeli and US intelligence services, aimed at the national security of the Islamic Republic.

International human rights organizations have repeatedly criticized Iran for using executions as a tool to suppress dissent.