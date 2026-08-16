The AI boom has caused a tsunami in the US

The rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies has caused a large-scale “tsunami of destruction” in the US national security sector, writes The New York Times.

The media giant reveals how the uncontrolled rise of algorithms threatens state sovereignty and security.

A series of analyses emphasizes that the administration in Washington is losing control over the processes, as innovations are dictated entirely by private technology corporations.

Experts compare the current AI arms race between the US, China and Russia to the dawn of the nuclear age.

According to reports, the White House is urgently considering tightening restrictions on the export of advanced chips and increased auditing of software developers.

Fears of cyberattacks, theft of AI models and the use of autonomous weapons by hostile countries without human control are also growing.