The global political scene has been in a state of extreme dynamics in recent hours. A series of extraordinary events in Europe and overseas are rearranging the geopolitical balance. From severe domestic political clashes in Poland over the future of the Schengen area, to an unprecedented diplomatic scandal between the US and the International Criminal Court (ICC), to a potential leadership shake-up at the European Central Bank (ECB) – world leaders face key decisions.

"He's gone crazy": Donald Tusk slams Mateusz Morawiecki

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reacted extremely sharply to the new proposal of his predecessor and current opposition leader Mateusz Morawiecki. Morawiecki, who heads the new political alliance Rozwój Plus, proposed holding a national referendum on the temporary suspension of Poland's membership in the Schengen area in order to increase the security of citizens and control migration.

"No, I don't believe it. Did something happen to him? There will definitely be no referendum on Schengen... He has gone crazy," Tusk commented during a press conference, quoted by the European bureau of "Европейская правда" (eurointegration.com.ua/rus/news/2026/08/19/7243805/). The Polish Prime Minister also criticized the opposition's idea of creating a special deportation service, calling it a "completely shameless" imitation of American models. According to Tusk, the migration crisis in Poland ended with the end of the rule of the "Law and Justice" (PiS) party.

Spain lashes out at the US: Sanctions against the ICC are a "open attack"

Meanwhile, a large-scale transatlantic scandal is raging in Western Europe. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Spain issued an official position in which it categorically condemned the new sanctions imposed by the Washington administration against the President of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Tomoko Akane and Senior Trial Lawyer Abdoulaye Seye. Madrid described the US restrictions as a "blatant and direct attack" on the independence of international justice.

The sanctions, announced by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, include an asset freeze and a travel ban in response to the ICC's investigations into US troops in Afghanistan and arrest warrants for Israeli politicians. As reported by the German media Deutsche Welle (dw.com/ru/ssa-vveli-sankcii-protiv-prezidenta-i-strasego-prokurora-mus/a-78420514), from The Hague countered that the White House's actions undermine the rule of law, and Spain confirmed its full solidarity with the magistrates and its commitment to the Rome Statute.

Christine Lagarde is ready to head the World Economic Forum

A grand reshuffle is in the works in the financial world. European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde appears set to leave her Frankfurt post early to head the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. Her current term at the ECB expires in October 2027, but Lagarde has consistently avoided questions about whether she will complete it.

Speculation intensified after her planned visit to the forum's headquarters in Geneva. According to an analytical article by the agency Bloomberg (bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-08-14/lagarde-s-wef-trip-set-to-revive talk-of-early-ecb-exit), behind the scenes in the EU, a queue of candidates for her chair has already formed. The Netherlands supports Klaas Knott, Germany is considering Bundesbank chief Joachim Nagel, and Spain is pushing for Pablo Hernandez de Cos. Lagarde's early departure could accelerate political bargaining in the Eurozone.

Elon Musk: The "Alternative for Germany" party is the country's only hope

The American tech billionaire and the richest man in the world Elon Musk has once again caused a serious political shake-up in Germany. Commenting on the latest sociological surveys on the social network X (formerly Twitter), according to which the right-wing party "Alternative for Germany" (AfD) is leading convincingly ahead of Chancellor Friedrich Merz's ruling Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Musk made a categorical statement.

"AfD is the only hope for Germany", the billionaire wrote on his official profile. As noted by the Russian news agency "Life" (life.ru/p/1913874), Musk's statement comes at a time when the AfD is collecting nearly 28% electoral support amid sharp debates over migration policy and the economic stagnation in the country. Although the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution in Germany has classified the party as displaying right-wing extremism, Musk has once again demonstrated open support for its leaders, including through personal conversations with Alice Weidel.