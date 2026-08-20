Kosovo expands investigations into espionage in favor of Serbia

The Specialized Prosecutor's Office of Kosovo is expanding investigations against individuals suspected of espionage in favor of Serbia. In the last two years, the institution has examined a total of seven cases, the Albanian-language portal “Telegrafi“ reported, BTA reports.

According to the prosecutor of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office, Bekim Codraliu, the cases are related to the alleged recruitment of individuals from the Serbian Security and Information Agency (BIA). So far, convictions have been issued against four people, including two senior officials of the Kosovo police.

Codraliu specified that two final convictions for espionage in favor of Serbia have entered into force. One is against the police intelligence officer in the northern Kosovo town of Mitrovica, Aleksandar Vlajić, and the other - against Kosovo police lieutenant Bojan Jetević.

A first-instance conviction was also issued against Jelena Djukanović, an employee of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

The prosecutor also pointed to the latest case of the detention of teacher Fehim Sali from the southern Kosovo municipality of Dragash. According to him, the prosecution continues to receive signals of alleged espionage and is expanding the investigations.

Kodraliu said that within the framework of these proceedings, more and more individuals are being identified who are suspected of being involved in espionage activities, and the investigations are continuing.