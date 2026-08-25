China said that it will defend its interests after the US announced plans to expand economic sanctions against Iran and its trading partners, the BBC reported.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian pointed out that Beijing firmly opposes unilateral US sanctions and will take all necessary measures to protect its rights.

Earlier this week, US Treasury Secretary Scott Besant warned that any country that cooperates financially with Iran will be isolated. China is the largest buyer of Iranian oil, although trade has decreased due to the US blockade of Iranian ports. "Cooperation between China and Iran has always been carried out within the framework of international law and should not be obstructed or violated," Lin Zen said.

Besant described the new measures as "the largest financial offensive ever undertaken" against Iran, warning that banks and companies would share the fate of Tehran's isolation if they refused to sever ties with the country.

China's reaction followed a statement by Iranian Economy Minister Ali Madanizadeh that Tehran was fully prepared for the larger sanctions, which he said would result in "another defeat" for the United States.