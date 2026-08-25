Volodymyr Zelensky: Negotiations with Russia and strengthening of air defense of the grain corridor are needed

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that despite the ongoing Russian attacks on Ukrainian port infrastructure, Moscow has not managed to impose a complete blockade of Ukrainian ports.

"Today there is no complete blockade, there is an attempt at a complete blockade, but 3-4 ships a day enter and exit Greater Odessa, despite the fact that Russian troops are striking at the port infrastructure," Zelensky revealed at a meeting with journalists, "Ekonomicheskaya Pravda" reports.

The Ukrainian president regularly raises the issue of the blockade of Ukrainian ports by the Russians at the international level.

The approach to resolving this issue consists of two elements, Zelensky noted: negotiations with the Russian side and strengthening the air defense of the grain corridor.