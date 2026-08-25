Amid the escalating trade war! Donald Trump Considers Renaming Lake Ontario "Lake America"

US President Donald Trump said today that he is considering renaming Lake Ontario "Lake America" as the trade war between the United States and Canada deepens, the Associated Press reported.

Such a move is reminiscent of the Republican president's unilateral decision last year to rename the Gulf of Mexico by executive order "Gulf of America."

The United States and Canada are locked in a trade dispute, with Ottawa expected to announce retaliatory measures today after the Trump administration imposed 50 percent tariffs on $20 billion worth of Canadian goods over the weekend following the breakdown of talks between the two countries.

„The United States is seriously considering changing the name of Lake Ontario to “Lake America“, as we do not expect to do significant trade with Ontario going forward,“ Trump wrote on social media today.

Ontario is Canada's most populous province and is the center of the country's auto industry, the AP notes.