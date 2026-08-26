Netanyahu: No diplomatic agreement with Iranian "savages" is possible

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he sees no possibility of reaching a diplomatic agreement with the Iranian leadership, which he described as “savages“. At the same time, he expressed support for US President Donald Trump's new campaign to increase economic pressure on Iran, Agence France-Presse reported, quoted by BTA.

During an event on Tuesday evening, Netanyahu spoke about his recent meeting with Trump, at which the two discussed the possibility of diplomatic negotiations with Iran.

“I doubt that an agreement can be reached with this gang there, with these savages. "I'm telling you, no agreement can be reached," the Israeli prime minister said.