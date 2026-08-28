CENTCOM: Strait of Hormuz is open to shipping

The US Central Command CENTCOM announced that the Strait of Hormuz is open to shipping. In a special video message, Admiral Bradley Cooper emphasized that nearly 50 thousand military personnel have managed to clear the key sea route of mines laid by Iran in the past few weeks, wrote "Focus".

The operation used helicopters, specially equipped vessels, and also deep-sea military divers. According to General Cooper, more than 1,500 ships managed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz through the open international navigation route off the coast of Oman. In this way, over 750 million barrels of crude oil were exported from the Persian Gulf.

CENTCOM nevertheless warns that there may be undisarmed explosive devices throughout the Strait of Hormuz, so vessels must strictly adhere to the established corridors. The US military provides additional protection for passing ships from possible Iranian attacks.

The effectiveness of the naval blockade of Iranian ports is also emphasized. According to General Cooper, Iran has not exported a drop of oil since this blockade was imposed, and all ships trying to reach Tehran's oil terminals are either diverted from their course or fired upon and disabled on the high seas.

Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to discuss the creation of a temporary shipping corridor through the vital Strait of Hormuz. The talks were officially announced in a press release from the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, TASS reports.

The bilateral talks are focused on specific measures to ensure shipping following the conflict in the region.

During the talks, the two sides also categorically reaffirmed "the importance of continued diplomatic efforts to de-escalate and resolve differences through dialogue."

This was the Qatari prime minister's first visit to Iran since February 1 of this year. At the end of February, the US and Israel launched military action against Iran, which responded with strikes on Israeli territory and US military facilities in the region.