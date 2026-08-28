On full alert! Sweden to protect Finland with fighter jets and warships

The Swedish Armed Forces will participate in the surveillance and defense of Finland's territory with Gripen fighter jets and a corvette until at least the end of 2026, Reuters reports.

"The Swedish equipment is strengthening airspace surveillance in particular, freeing up the Finnish Armed Forces' own resources to repel violations and incidents, if necessary,", the Finnish army said.

The initiative was taken at Finland's request to Sweden, a spokesman for the Swedish Defense Minister specified. Finland has a 1,340-kilometer eastern border with Russia.

Finland and Sweden, the two newest members of NATO, already have close bilateral defense cooperation.