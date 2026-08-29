Greek authorities warn of high risk of fires

The risk of fires in Greece on Saturday is extremely high, Greek media reported, quoted by BTA.

The islands of Crete, Rhodes and Karpathos are most at risk, where a level five warning has been issued, the electronic edition of the Greek newspaper "Proto Thema" reports. For the Attica region, where the capital Athens is located, a level four fire risk has been declared on a five-point scale.

The weather forecast warns of strong winds with gusts of over 100 km per hour in the southeastern part of the Aegean Sea, the electronic edition of the Greek newspaper "Naftemboriki" reports. In the eastern regions of Crete, winds will reach 120 km per hour.

The Fire Department is urging citizens to be especially careful and not to take actions that could cause fires.