The US will spend up to $ 100 million to modernize the Moron air base in Spain

The US Air Force plans to expand and modernize the "Moron" air base in Spain to increase the capabilities for deploying and refueling B-52 strategic bombers, The War Zone reports

"Moron", located in the southern part of Spain, is a Spanish air base that the US uses to provide expeditionary combat support and servicing transit aircraft, "Focus" specified.

In a recent preliminary tender announcement, the first item of the order is "a platform for storing combat aircraft in "Moron", Spain". The plan calls for "expanding the aircraft apron to provide nine new parking spaces for unarmed aircraft or three new parking spaces for B-52 aircraft with ammunition installed". The issue of the possibility of deploying aircraft with combat equipment is of critical importance, since additional space is needed for safety reasons in the event of an accidental explosion.

"The current stand is not capable of receiving armed strategic bombers due to restrictions related to the violation of the safety zones of residential buildings by external objects“, the Air Force budget document explains.

In addition to the new parking spaces, 10 new gas stations and associated pipelines are planned, the relocation of the storage complex for military engineers (including a new indoor storage room and an outdoor storage area), as well as the expansion of the apron benches and approach roads.

"This project is necessary to increase combat readiness at the "Moron" air base in Spain. A key factor in conducting training and combat operations is the infrastructure that facilitates rapid response and deployment of forces within the specified time frames. The expanded strategic bomber parking platform will increase the ability of the Moron Air Base to fulfill future mission tasks, the Air Force’s military construction documents for fiscal year 2027 state.

According to the preliminary tender announcement, the project cost is between 25 and 100 million US dollars, and it is expected to be completed 1,038 calendar days after the announcement of the start of construction work.

"The Moron Air Base“ "is a vital link in any operation conducted east of the United States, thanks to its strategic location near the Mediterranean Sea and the Middle East, large parking areas, long runway, aircraft refueling systems and excellent weather conditions," reports the 496th Air Base Squadron - the unit that serves the facility.