Besant: US, China hold successful talks in New York

US and Chinese officials discussed trade and artificial intelligence during successful talks in New York, US Treasury Secretary Scott Besant said, as quoted by Reuters.

After meeting with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifen, Besant told reporters that the two sides had agreed to meet again. He did not provide further details about the content of the talks.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the conversation would lay the groundwork for a successful summit between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, scheduled for Thursday, September 24.

The talks come amid heightened scrutiny of relations between Washington and Beijing, which continue to be defined by trade disputes and competition in artificial intelligence.

Sources: BTA, Reuters