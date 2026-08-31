Kremlin tightens missile arsenal for winter

Among the weapons Russia is seeking are KN-30 ballistic missiles, which Ukrainian intelligence estimates could be approximately three times more powerful than the KN-23/24 missiles previously supplied by Pyongyang. The potential acquisition would give Russia another source of ballistic weapons for its ongoing strikes against Ukrainian territory, writes the military publication Defense Express.

At the same time, Ukrainian military intelligence has not currently registered deliveries of KN-30 missiles from North Korea to Russia, "Trud" specified. This distinction is important because the reported talks do not mean that the newer missile has already entered service with Russia or been used against Ukraine.

North Korea has already become a significant supplier of military equipment and ammunition to Russia. According to earlier estimates, Moscow expects Pyongyang to provide up to 120 ballistic missiles and six launchers, as well as a special missile unit with up to 90 North Korean servicemen.

Russia has already received some of the previously requested missile supplies. Andrei Chernyak said that Moscow has received 40 KN-23/24 ballistic missiles from North Korea, two of which were used by Russian forces during one of the recent attacks on Ukraine.

The KN-23 and KN-24 are short-range ballistic missiles that Russia has increasingly included in its strike campaigns. Their use allows Moscow to supplement its own missile arsenal with weapons supplied by North Korea, potentially helping to maintain the pace of ballistic missile attacks on Ukrainian targets.

The intelligence official also characterized Russia’s missile campaign as part of a broader strategy aimed not only at destroying infrastructure and military targets but also at increasing pressure on Ukrainian society. Moscow seeks to spread fear, foster internal divisions, and undermine Ukraine’s resilience through continued missile attacks.

The ultimate extent of North Korean military assistance to Russia may become clearer during expected September talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. If the talks result in additional missile deliveries, particularly the reported KN-30 missiles, North Korean military support could become an even more significant factor in Russia’s ability to launch ballistic missile strikes on Ukraine.