NATO's military activity in the Far North increases the risk of incidents that could lead to catastrophic consequences. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in an article published on the information portal arctic.ru and quoted by TASS, reports News.bg.

According to Lavrov, preserving the Arctic as a zone of peace and international cooperation is in the interests of the entire international community, including Russia.

However, he stated that NATO countries do not share this position and accused the Alliance of striving for militarization of the region.

Moscow sees a threat to its security

Lavrov pointed out that in February 2026, NATO launched Operation “Arctic Guard“, aimed at expanding the Alliance's military presence in high latitudes.

“Intensified military preparations are being carried out in the immediate vicinity of our northern borders. Large-scale, aggressive exercises are being held, involving countries outside the region, and new elements of NATO's command and staff structure are emerging," the Russian minister said.

According to him, such military activity in the Far North poses a direct threat to Russia's security.

Warning of the risk of armed conflict

Lavrov warned that the increase in military presence and exercises in the Arctic increases the likelihood of incidents that could escalate into a wider confrontation.

“The risk of incidents that could provoke an armed confrontation with potentially catastrophic consequences is increasing,“ he said.

The Russian foreign minister's statements come against the backdrop of the growing military and strategic importance of the Arctic, where Russia and NATO countries have been increasing their attention to in recent years. security, infrastructure and military capabilities in the region.