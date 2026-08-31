Over 1,600 consumer goods will be reduced from today in Greece

A reduction in the prices of 1,660 consumer goods in Greece comes into effect from today, Greek media reported, quoted by BTA.

For some of the goods, the reduction will reach 30 percent, notes the electronic edition of the Greek newspaper "Proto Thema".

The action is part of the government's initiative to reduce the weight of the consumer basket. Over 90 suppliers, 12 food chains and three chains for children's goods and school supplies are participating. The price reduction is on average between 5 and 7 percent and will last for a period of between two and four months.

Consumers will be able to navigate by special product designation. Information will also be available in the digital application PosoKanei ("How much does it cost" in Greek – ed. note)

The initiative covers food products, essential goods, school supplies, notes "Sky" television.

The Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis described the initiative yesterday as "tangible relief" for households, especially given the start of the school year, which starts on September 11, reports public television ERT. According to him, the action is certainly not a response to the "overall pressure on the family budget".