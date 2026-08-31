Italy extends border controls with Spain due to migration crisis

Italy is extending controls on its air and sea borders with Spain, introduced after the migration crisis in Ceuta, for another 15 days, the Italian publication “Repubblica“ and the ANSA agency reported, BTA reports.

The measure was introduced on August 1 for a period of one month, which expired today. Rome's decision means that the controls will continue for the next two weeks.

Citizens from non-EU countries are being checked

The controls cover citizens of third countries that are not members of the European Union and the Schengen area.

The checks are carried out when traveling between Spain and Italy by air and sea. The two countries do not share a land border, so controls are focused on air and sea links between them.

Madrid is against the measure

Spanish authorities have repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction with Rome's decision to restore checks.

The measure was introduced against the backdrop of the migration crisis in Ceuta, in which tens of thousands of migrants reached the Spanish exclave from Moroccan territory.