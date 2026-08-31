The US overtakes Russia in crude oil exports to Turkey in June, having delivered just over 570,600 metric tons of crude oil to the country within the month, according to data from the Turkish Energy Regulator (EPDK), quoted by the “Sözcü“ newspaper, BTA reported.

According to the data in the same month, Russia exported just over 425,160 metric tons of crude oil to Turkey, with Kazakhstan also ranking ahead of it in this category with exports to Turkey of over 463,500 metric tons within June.

The regulator's data also shows that the rise in crude oil supplies from the US to Turkey is particularly sharp, as in the first four months of the year, the United States did not supply any crude oil to Turkey at all, in May, American crude oil accounted for 13 percent of the country's total supplies, and in June – 21 percent (the largest share of all countries supplying crude oil to Turkey), notes “Sözcü“.

Oil prices rose sharply in Asian trade today amid renewed tension in the Middle East after US forces struck two missile launchers on Larak Island, in southern Iran, while Tehran attacked US positions in Jordan, world agencies reported, quoted by BTA.

The Brent variety from the North Sea, which is a reference for Europe, rose by 2.88 percent to 90.64 dollars per barrel as of 08:30 Bulgarian time.

The US West Texas Intermediate light crude oil added 2.82 percent to 85.75 dollars per barrel.

The rise in price was also contributed by the publication of the president Donald Trump said that Kharg Island - Iran's main oil terminal - had been "blown to dust", although there was no confirmation from the military.

It appears that Iran has indeed tried to use missiles to lay sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz, challenging the US military, which last week said it had cleared the main shipping lane, Reuters added.

The problem is that Iran could continue to do this regularly and from anywhere on the coast, suggesting that it will be difficult for the US to keep the strait free.