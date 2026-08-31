Russia: We will continue to supply Zaporizhzhia NPP with diesel fuel

The Russian state nuclear energy corporation "Rosatom" said today that it is its priority to continue supplying the Zaporizhzhia NPP with diesel fuel in the absence of an external source of electricity, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

The director of "Rosatom" Alexey Likhachev indicated that the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP is under full control, as it operates thanks to its backup diesel generators. However, he warned that this situation could not continue indefinitely and stressed the need to restore external power lines.

Likhachev expressed hope that a local ceasefire could be agreed between Russia and Ukraine in order to carry out repair work on the "Ferrosplavnaya-1" power line, which provides power to the plant.