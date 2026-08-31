Nicolas Maduro from prison: I will never surrender

Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro shared his first photos from a US prison on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports.

"I want you to know that we are strong, our hearts overflow with your love", Maduro wrote in X.

The photos were taken on June 25 and are "a small gift of love and hope" for his grandchildren, all children and supporters.

He ends with a biblical reference: "We will remain strong, calm and confident: God is with us. God will take care. Venezuela will be reborn."

Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, are being held without bail in a Brooklyn detention center. A U.S. judge recently set their trial for June 1, 2027. The couple were brought to the U.S. in January after a military operation in Caracas that captured them.

Maduro, 63, and Flores, 69, face serious federal charges, including narcoterrorism and drug trafficking. Prosecutors say they collaborated with drug cartels to smuggle thousands of tons of cocaine into the United States. Both have pleaded not guilty.

"I am an honest man. I am still the president of my country," Maduro said during his arraignment in January.

The energy agreement that was reached between Venezuela and the United States is for a period of 25 years. This was explained by interim President Delcy Rodriguez.

According to her, the goal of the agreement is to increase crude oil production to 1.5 million barrels per day and preserve the country's sovereignty over its natural resources.

Rodriguez described the agreement as "historic" and said that it will help revive the economy and increase government revenues, while contributing to determining the future of the country.

"This bilateral project with a 25-year term envisages the development of 17 strategic oil fields with a production of more than 1.5 million barrels per day. This figure refers only to the bilateral agreement between Venezuela and the United States," she specified.