Tehran: Benjamin Netanyahu manipulated Donald Trump and dragged the US into the war against Iran

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of manipulating the US administration to drag the US into the war against Iran, reported Agence France-Presse, quoted by BTA.

"When he speaks in Hebrew, Netanyahu openly boasts that he tricked the US administration into going to war against Iran in the name of Israel", Araghchi wrote on the social network Ex.

"Netanyahu openly laughs at how he influenced America thanks to a total of 1,000 hours of airtime on American channels. And when he speaks in English, he praises the leadership of the American president," Araghchi added, calling Netanyahu a "snake."

Israel and the United States launched a joint military operation on February 28 of this year against the Islamic Republic, thus starting a war in the Middle East that has killed thousands of people and shaken the global economy.

On the first day of the war, US-Israeli strikes killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei along with other senior military commanders. Iran responded with attacks on Israel and the Gulf states, which are allies of Washington.

A ceasefire signed in April ended nearly 40 days of intense bombing, and a memorandum of understanding was signed in July to permanently end the conflict.

However, the ceasefire was violated in July when hostilities resumed, and peace talks have been stalled since then, AFP recalls.

Turning its back on military means, the United States said it wanted to increase economic pressure on Tehran by announcing Operation "Economic Pariah".

Last night, however, Iran and the United States exchanged blows again after nearly a month of lull.