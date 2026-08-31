Romania has registered the highest number of drone incursions into its airspace throughout NATO's Eastern Flank, said the country's Foreign Minister Oana Coișu today at the annual meeting of Romanian diplomacy. The opening of the event was broadcast live on the Internet. The forum traditionally brings together in one place in Bucharest the heads of diplomatic missions and consular services of Romania abroad, as well as members of the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and senior Romanian officials.

„Together with you – and above all with the professionals of the Romanian Armed Forces and other responsible institutions – "we were able to openly consider the risks and their increasing frequency, as well as the negative impact on Romania caused by Russia's illegal aggressive war against Ukraine, and to take the necessary decisions and measures. Over the past year, Romania has introduced stricter penalties - including imprisonment - in the Penal Code for those who organize the circumvention of sanctions imposed on the Russian Federation," said Oana Coiu.

According to her, the instability in international relations - not within Romania itself, but in the immediate vicinity, with direct consequences for the country - is not temporary.

“The lesson we have learned over the past year, a lesson that will guide the strategic process during the current discussions, is that when we face these storms, the goal is not to seek refuge, but to move forward. Because, faced with the greatest challenges since the Revolution, Romania has managed to respond not just defensively, but decisively, ensuring that its own agenda is presented, discussed and negotiated as a priority in all the formats in which we participate“, stressed Coiu.

In her speech, she emphasized that the country does not need to choose between the United States and the European Union.

“The goal is to ensure that such a choice will never be necessary. The most important economic relations in the world are those between the United States and the European Union“, she pointed out.

Oana Coiu also commented on the EU's relations with third countries, mentioning “Mercosur“ - an opportunity that, according to her, represents a good chance for Romania and the European Union to build stronger global ties. At the same time, the Minister of Foreign Affairs noted that over 70 percent of Romania's trade takes place within the Single Market.

She also touched on the country's accession process to the OECD - a key objective of Romanian diplomacy this year.

“We are currently in first place. Among all the countries participating in the accession process, Romania is the country that has made the most significant and rapid progress. From a technical point of view, Romania has completed the entire reform process necessary to join this club of developed economies“, said Coiu.

The annual meeting of Romanian diplomacy continues on Tuesday, first at the presidential palace “Cotroceni“ with Head of State Nikusor Dan, and then at the government building.