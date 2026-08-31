Turkey is preparing a new agreement with Russia and Ukraine, similar to the agreement on grain transport across the Black Sea, which was reached after the start of the war, BTA writes.

This was announced by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in response to a question related to Black Sea security, the increasing attacks on ships and the possibility of reaching a new agreement between Russia and Ukraine within the Black Sea with Turkey's mediation. His comment came during a press conference broadcast live on the official social media accounts of the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

“This (the war between Russia and Ukraine – ed. note) continues to be a problem not only for the security of the Black Sea, but also for global food security. You know that grain products that should come from Russia and Ukraine cannot reach the world trade exchanges, and because of this, there is an appeal to us from many countries, if Turkey can do something, to do it. There is an agreement that we are working on. We are in contact with both countries regarding it. We hope, as we did before, if the necessary conditions are present, to prepare an agreement similar to the grain one now,“ said Hakan Fidan.

Hakan Fidan participated in the first meeting of the new military alliance, which was established on August 7, 2026 between Turkey, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia by signing an agreement in Mecca. It was also attended by the foreign and defense ministers, as well as the military leaders of the three countries. During the meeting, the delegations of the three countries discussed organizational issues related to how the alliance would be structured administratively. After the meeting, the Turkish foreign minister announced that its official name would be the Mecca Defense Alliance.

„First of all, we reached an agreement on the official name of our alliance. It is called the Mecca Defense Alliance. As you know, the subject of the agreement was also the establishment of a secretariat. We envisaged it being established in Riyadh. We also reached an agreement that the first Secretary General will be Pakistani“, Hakan Fidan announced.

He stressed that the alliance is not directed against other countries and aims for peace and stability in the region.

“In this regard, the Mecca Defense Alliance does not cancel the obligations under other agreements and other alliances, putting NATO first, and does not replace them“, Hakan Fidan stated.