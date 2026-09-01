Russia reports 516 Ukrainian drones destroyed overnight

Russian air defense assets intercepted and destroyed 516 Ukrainian drones on the night of September 1, the Russian Defense Ministry announced, quoted by TASS, BTA reports.

According to the ministry, the drones were shot down between 20:00 Moscow time on August 31 and 08:00 on September 1.

Drones were detected over multiple Russian regions

The Russian military ministry said that the drones were intercepted over Belgorod, Bryansk, Volgograd, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Leningrad, Novgorod, Oryol, Pskov, Rostov, Samara, Saratov, Smolensk, Tver, Tula and Ulyanovsk regions.

Drones were also reported shot down over the Moscow region and over the Black Sea.

Drones were also reported over Crimea

The Russian Ministry of Defense also reported intercepted drones over the Crimean peninsula.

Data on the number of drones destroyed is from the Russian military department and has not been independently confirmed.