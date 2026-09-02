US and Iran begin fresh exchange of strikes

Iran has fired missiles at US bases in the region following the US attack, Tasnim news agency reported.

"Some sources are reporting the firing of Iranian missiles at US bases in the region. This information has not yet been officially confirmed, the agency added, quoted by "Focus".

A little earlier, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that the US military was carrying out strikes on Iran.

The US armed forces carried out additional strikes against Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps targets in Iran on Tuesday, in response to recent attempts to attack commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and against US troops stationed in the region, according to the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

"Today at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time, US forces began carrying out strikes against Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets in Iran", CENTCOM wrote in a post on X.

"The strikes are in response to recent attempts to attacks by the IRGC against merchant ships in the Strait of Hormuz and against US military personnel stationed in the region“, the publication added.

FOCUS recalls that the new series of strikes comes after the US and Iran exchanged strikes on Monday night — which was the first exchange of fire between the two countries in more than a month.

At that time, Iran said it had fired missiles at US military targets in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates in response to a US strike on Iranian missile launchers on Larak Island. The US said Iran had tried to lay naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz – the sea route that has become the center of regional tensions and diplomatic efforts.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that US actions in Iran would be “very limited“ after the escalation of tensions over the weekend.