Ursula von der Leyen and Mark Rutte to discuss further sanctions against Russia

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will hold a joint briefing at noon at the Commission. Von der Leyen announced on social media yesterday that the two will discuss the attempted Russian drone attacks on Leipzig airport, as well as additional sanctions against Russia in this regard, BNR wrote.

The Commission President also announced that she had spoken to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on the issue yesterday morning and assured him that the EU expresses full solidarity with Germany.

"We will maintain unity despite these escalating and serious actions. And the message is clear: hybrid attacks will not go without a clear answer," von der Leyen stressed, adding that anyone who tries to undermine European freedom and security will be deterred. She was adamant that the EU would continue to support Ukraine as long as necessary.

European Council President Antonio Costa also condemned the attacks in the strongest possible terms. In August, three Russian drones loaded with explosives were found at Leipzig airport. They are believed to have been aimed at Ukrainian cargo planes.

From Dublin, where an informal meeting of member states' foreign ministers is taking place yesterday and today, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaia Kalas said that next week she would set up a new high-level group on defense issues of senior political and military leaders from several member states, as well as the United Kingdom and Ukraine. Their names will be announced next week.

"We have not acted quickly enough to fill the gaps in Europe's conventional military capabilities within NATO that we have identified. "The aim is to bring together some of the most brilliant minds in the field of security and defence to propose unconventional solutions - how can we fill these gaps faster and be more effective, especially now that the threat to security in Europe is so much more real. And under my auspices, the group will summarise its conclusions in a report setting out concrete recommendations for the defence of Europe," stressed Kallas.