Antonio Costa: Violations of Romanian airspace are "deeply worrying"

The recent violations of Romanian airspace, as well as incidents with sea drones, are “deeply worrying”, said European Council President Antonio Costa in Bucharest, Agerpres writes, reports Focus.

He made the statement during a joint press conference with Romanian President Nicusor Dan in the context of discussions on Romania's security.

Costa expressed gratitude to Romania for its strong commitment to protecting European security. According to him, Europe's collective security is closely linked to the security of its eastern border, including the Black Sea.

“We will continue to stand firmly by Romania, because we understand that the country's security is the security of Europe as a whole“, Costa said.

He stressed that the EU's unity in support of Ukraine will not be undermined by Russia's attempts to intimidate or divide European countries. Costa also welcomed Romania's “unwavering support“ for Ukraine and called for continued joint efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace.

Support for Moldova

The President of the European Council also expressed gratitude for “Romania's strong support for Moldova and on its path to the European Union“.

According to him, each EU enlargement has made Europe stronger politically and economically. He said he expects Romania to continue contributing to European solidarity.

“Our unity is our greatest strength, especially in today's difficult geopolitical situation“, Antonio Costa also said.