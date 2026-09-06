Lithuania, Latvia consider halting Russian grain exports through their ports

Latvia and Lithuania are considering halting the transit of Russian grain through their ports after supplies increased as a result of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian ports in the Baltic Sea, Reuters reports.

The issue mainly concerns Latvia, whose government is expected to discuss a complete ban on the transit of Russian grain through its territory, a spokesman for the Latvian prime minister said.

Lithuania has not announced specific steps towards introducing a ban, but has indicated that it no longer considers the use of its ports for grain exports acceptable.

"The export of Russian grain through Lithuanian infrastructure contradicts our values," said Lithuanian Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevičius.

He added that grain transit through Lithuania between mainland Russia and its exclave of Kaliningrad would not be affected.