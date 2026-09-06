Four killed, 20 wounded in Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon

At least four people were killed in Israeli strikes and 20 people were wounded in the Nabatieh area in southern Lebanon, DPA reported, citing local media, BTA reports.

Earlier today, the Israeli military said it had begun carrying out strikes in southern Lebanon in response to the launch by the Shiite movement “Hezbollah“ of two drones against Israeli soldiers stationed in part of the region that Israel has declared a “security zone“, Reuters reported.

According to The Israeli military said this was a gross violation of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon.

A historic building owned by the brother of MP Nasser Jaber was completely destroyed in the city of Nabatieh. The building was previously a restaurant. Nearby administrative buildings, shops and cafes were also damaged.

The Israeli military also attacked the “Ghandour” hospital in the neighboring city of Upper Nabatieh, causing injuries. According to the Israeli media “Yediot Ahronot”, citing security sources, the hospital was not used for its intended purpose, but as a base for “Hezbollah”. These allegations cannot be confirmed by independent sources, DPA notes.

The Israeli armed forces earlier issued an evacuation warning for areas near a building in the city of Arab Salim in southern Lebanon, saying they would strike because “it is used by “Hezbollah“.