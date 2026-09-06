The situation in Ukraine remains extremely tense. Over the past 24 hours, there has been an intensified offensive against energy and logistics facilities. According to the management of the Ukrainian oil company, Russian drones have carried out four consecutive attacks on gas stations (gas stations) from the network of „Ukrnafta“ (epravda.com.ua/rus/biznes/udary-po-azs-ukrnafty-voyska-rf-atakovali-chetyre-zapravki-825365/). The strikes were carried out in the Kiev, Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions, causing significant material damage to the equipment and infrastructure of civilian facilities, but fortunately without casualties among the population.

In parallel with the attacks on the fuel network, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported successful strikes with precision drones „Geran-4 Seeker“ on key logistics centers in Southern Ukraine (news.ru/russia/vs-rossii-atakovali-logisticheskie-centry-v-odesskoj-oblasti). The targets of the attacks were two strategic logistics hubs in the regions of Nikolaev and the settlement Dachno (joint-stock company „Odessa-22“), located in the Odessa region. According to the Russian military department, these centers were activated for the delivery and storage of military-technical equipment, as well as heavy equipment used for logistical support of the Ukrainian armed forces (interfax.ru/amp/1113264).

Local authorities and rescue services continue to eliminate the consequences of the fires that have occurred.