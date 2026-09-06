Escalation: Critical situation at Zaporizhzhia NPP and strikes in the Black Sea

The situation around the Zaporizhzhia NPP (ZAPP) has sharply deteriorated after "Energoatom" officially warned of a critical security situation. Due to the complete loss of external power supply since August 20, the occupied plant relies solely on emergency diesel generators. According to reports published in the economic media Экономическая правда (epravda.com.ua), the continued operation of the facilities in non-design modes poses a huge risk of failure of the automation and loss of control over the cooling of the reactors. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has already agreed to a local ceasefire for urgent repair work.

Meanwhile, powerful explosions erupted in the city of Sumy as a result of Russian air strikes. The Ukrainian Air Force and local administrations confirmed a massive shelling with guided aerial bombs (KAB) and "Shahed" jet drones aimed at the city, as reported by the Ukrainian publication НВ (nv.ua).

On Russian territory, in Kursk region, a Ukrainian drone attack wounded a 70-year-old civilian man in the border village of Kolyachek. The governor of the region, Alexander Khinshtein, reported that the victim had head injuries and shrapnel wounds and was transported for treatment to Kursk, the regional media reported Kurskaya Pravda (kpravda.ru).

At the same time, the Russian Investigative Committee (RK RF) opened a criminal case for a terrorist act (Article 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation) after a drone attack on the city market in Energodar, in which six people were injured. The official representative of the department Svetlana Petrenko confirmed the actions of the investigators, quoted by the news agency Interfax (interfax.ru).

The tension also escalated in the water area of Black Sea. The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that their strike drones successfully hit a Ukrainian cargo ship carrying military equipment and ammunition supplied by Western countries for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, confirms the report of Interfax (interfax.ru).