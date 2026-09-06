Boeing 767 Cargo Plane Skids Off Runway in Miami

A Boeing 767-300 cargo plane operated by Amazon Prime Air skidded off the runway while landing at Miami International Airport on September 6, 2026. The aircraft, owned by the operator 21 Air, ran Flight 7598 from San Juan, Puerto Rico. The incident occurred at around 14:00 local time (21:00 Bulgarian time).

Upon landing on runway 30, the plane failed to stop. The plane overshot the airport's perimeter, crossed a public road, struck several cars and burst into flames.

More than 60 Miami-Dade Fire Department rescue teams responded immediately to reports of thick black smoke and heavy fire. Authorities imposed a complete ban on takeoffs and landings at the airport. The move caused major delays to air traffic.

As of 11:00 p.m. Eastern Time, there were no officially confirmed deaths. Emergency services reported several injured people receiving medical attention. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are launching an official investigation into the cause of the crash.