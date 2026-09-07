US President Donald Trump held crucial phone calls with Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday, September 7. The diplomatic offensive follows a key mission by US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Moscow and Kiev. Meanwhile, the international scene has been rocked by revelations of secret Russian gold flows to Asia and rising tensions between Poland and Ukraine.

Trump's Diplomacy: First Talk with Kremlin

According to Kyiv Independent sources, Donald Trump will first talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin, after being briefed in detail on the results of his emissaries' shuttle mission. Only after that is a conversation planned with the Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Zelensky.

Special envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner are returning to Washington after intensive meetings. Over the weekend, they held a three-hour conversation with Putin in Moscow, followed by their first official visit to Kiev for direct talks with Zelensky. The White House's goal is to urgently restore the trilateral format for negotiations between the United States, Russia and Ukraine.

Zelensky's problems and criticism of the German media

The German edition Berliner Zeitung (BZ) and a number of European observers emphasize that Volodymyr Zelensky's position is becoming increasingly complicated against the backdrop of Witkoff and Kushner's visits to the Russian Federation. Kiev has expressed hidden disappointment with the fact that American representatives have visited Moscow multiple times before ever landing in the Ukrainian capital. Although Zelensky described the talks as constructive, he publicly admitted that the current diplomatic activity is unlikely to lead to a quick end to the war before winter sets in.

Poland takes a sharp turn: Politico points out those responsible for anti-Ukrainian sentiment

Until recently, Kiev's closest ally in Europe – Poland is experiencing a serious shake-up in public attitudes. In an extensive analysis, Politico reveals a frightening 30% jump in hate crimes against Ukrainians in the country.

According to the publication, the main culprits for the escalation are the right-wing and nationalist political forces in the country. They are deliberately using the historical disputes over the Volhynia massacre and the presence of refugees to accumulate political dividends before the parliamentary elections in 2027. Prime Minister Donald Tusk has called for urgent measures, but the rift along the Warsaw-Kiev axis continues to deepen.

Russia flooded Hong Kong with sanctioned gold

While diplomatic pressure continues, Moscow has successfully circumvented Western financial restrictions. An investigation by the Financial Times shows that Hong Kong has become a major clearinghouse for Russian gold.

Рекордни обеми: Само за първите седем месеца на 2026 г. в Хонконг са внесени близо 100 тона руско злато – трикратно увеличение спрямо същия период на миналата година.

Само за първите седем месеца на 2026 г. в Хонконг са внесени близо – трикратно увеличение спрямо същия период на миналата година. Финансов пояс: От началото на войната през 2022 г. хонконгски компании са изкупили благороден метал от Русия на стойност над 35 милиарда долара. По-голямата част от това злато впоследствие се пренасочва към континентален Китай, осигурявайки свеж финансов ресурс за руската военна икономика.

Експертите предупреждават, че този масивен поток излага западните банкови институции в региона на сериозен риск от вторични санкции от страна на Вашингтон.