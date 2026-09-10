To date, the total losses of personnel suffered by Russia since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine exceed the mark of 1.5 million people - including both killed and wounded, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) announced, quoted by UNIAN.

It is noted that these are the largest losses suffered by the Russian army in a military conflict since World War II. "This figure exceeds the total losses of the Soviet and Russian armies in all wars and armed conflicts in the second half of the 20th and early 21st centuries", the statement on Telegram states.

The General Staff emphasizes that Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine are 100 times greater than the USSR's losses in Afghanistan over a ten-year period; specifically, in the period between the start of the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, and September 9, 2026, Russian losses allegedly amounted to approximately 1,500,870 personnel. This figure is 125 times higher than the losses officially recognized by Moscow in the First and Second Chechen Wars.