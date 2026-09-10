Prevented future attacks! Germany arrests man who made a list of 160 sabotage targets

A notebook with 160 handwritten targets for past and potential future sabotage was found in the camper van of a suspect in sabotaging German energy infrastructure, DPA reports.

"We have not only caught the alleged perpetrator of the attacks, but we may have also prevented future attacks," Herbert Reul, interior minister of the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, told the local parliament's internal affairs committee.

On Tuesday, German police arrested a 48-year-old man suspected of carrying out several acts of sabotage against the national electricity company. network.

Royle noted that the suspect had also named seven other locations to the judge who ordered his arrest that he claimed to have used as storage facilities. Police have already found evidence at three of these locations and are checking the information provided. The suspect is currently accompanying law enforcement officers in a patrol car to the various locations.

More than 1,700 police officers from North Rhine-Westphalia - Germany's most populous state - were involved in the operation to search for and locate the alleged perpetrator.

Ultimately on Tuesday morning, two uniformed officers were able to find the man after noticing a patch of trampled grass near Weisweiler that led about 200 meters from a country road into dense bushes.