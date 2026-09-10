Senior advisers to US President Donald Trump have warned him that the conflict with Iran could continue for years, including until the end of his term. This is reported by world media, citing a publication in the "Wall Street Journal".

Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other senior representatives have discussed with Trump the possibility of Tehran continuing to resist American pressure despite the naval blockade, sanctions and military operations.

These assessments are in sharp contrast to Trump's public assurances that the conflict will end soon. On Wednesday, he told reporters that the war would end "immediately" after the November midterm elections, adding: "they can't take it anymore".

The conflict is in its seventh month, and 18 American service members have died. The ongoing hostilities have also raised concerns about US military resources and global energy markets. The average price of US gasoline on Wednesday reached $4.22 a gallon, up from $4.01 a month ago and $3.19 a year ago.

Trump has repeatedly said he wants a quick end to the conflict, while also supporting increased economic pressure on Tehran.

The Pentagon is preparing to extend the deployment of some air defense units in the Middle East without a specific deadline. A third Marine expeditionary force is expected to be sent to the region in the fall.

Susan Maloney, an Iran expert at the Brookings Institution, said the blockade is unlikely to produce a quick, decisive result. "The U.S. naval blockade is unlikely to produce a lasting result in the near or even medium term, so it would only be of realistic benefit in the event of a long-term siege," she said.

"Even then, the likelihood of success is questionable, largely because of the unintended consequences," Maloney added.