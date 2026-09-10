Russia is expanding its network of cultural and educational centers in Africa, seeking to strengthen its ties beyond cooperation in the field of defense and security on the continent, the BBC reported.

According to the Russian humanitarian agency, the centers will promote the Russian language, education, science and culture, while supporting various projects. Eight of the 11 new centers, known as "Russian Homes", are set to open in Africa, where 16 such sites have been set up.

The Russian state-controlled paramilitary organization "Africa Corps", which replaced "Wagner", has become a key security partner for a number of military administrations in West Africa in their fight against jihadist rebel movements. Military juntas in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso have turned to Russian mercenaries in an effort to free themselves from the influence of their former colonial power, France.

The Russian humanitarian agency "Rossotrudnichestvo" says Russia aims to build long-term ties through scholarships, universities, language programs, cultural events and exchanges. "We are significantly changing the program itself. "We are increasing the intensity of our work and the level of control," said Igor Chaika, head of "Rossotrudnichestvo".

The new centers are planned to open in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Madagascar, Mali, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo. Russia is striving for "tangible results" in promoting "the Russian language, Russian education, science and culture," Chaika added.

"Rossotrudnichestvo" notes that in 2027 it will launch a new micro-grant program to support educational, cultural, scientific, technological and youth projects abroad. The agency aims to attract stronger partner organizations to manage "Russian Houses" in various African countries in order to create a "full-fledged international network".