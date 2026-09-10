Germany has expelled over 150 employees of Russian missions and members of their families, the diplomatic mission reported, quoted by RIA Novosti.

"Is the discovery of a damaged drone of unknown origin - which did not cause any damage - a "justified" reason to deprive hundreds of thousands of German and Russian citizens living in Germany of access to consular services, to proceed with the hasty expulsion of over 150 employees of Russian missions and their families, as well as to destroy the last remnants of bilateral cultural cooperation?" - the embassy commented.

On August 5, the Leipzig police announced the discovery of a drone with explosives in the airport's cargo area.

The German government accused Moscow of complicity in the drone incident at Leipzig Airport and imposed retaliatory measures. Berlin also called for new European sanctions against Moscow.

The Russian Ambassador to Germany, Sergei Nechaev, categorically rejected the German authorities' allegations.

Shortly after that, Berlin demanded the withdrawal of dozens of employees from the Russian Consulate General in Bonn, which is about to be closed.