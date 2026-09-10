The former government plane used by Angela Merkel is for sale

The legendary four-engine Airbus A340-300, with which former German Chancellor Angela Merkel toured The council, during the mandate, is again called the market. The luxury business jet is being sold as a private VIR jet, reports the German tabloid Wild, quoted by Money.bg.

A listing on the AircraftExchange website, which specializes in the International Aircraft Dealers Association, says that the plane is being sold by the American aircraft dealer Jetcraft.

The listing describes the interior, in which for decades, European geopolitics has been at stake.

A flying five-star hotel with a bunker

The plane, which originally flew for Lufthansa and then passed into the hands of the German military for over 200 million euros, is far superior to standard aircraft.

ΠIt was built in 2000, and the walls of open with paintings and an engraved map of Berlin.

The plane has space for 145 passengers, divided into several separate VIP areas. The Chancellor had a private bedroom with a double bed, a luxurious bathroom with a shower cabin and a work cabin with leather chairs.

The plane also has a soundproofed lounge with a large oval table. Equipped with separate cabins for ministers, advisers and journalists.

In addition to comfort, the plane is equipped with military satellite communications, secure connections and a missile defense system.

The distinctive black, red and gold stripes are still clearly visible on the fuselage, while the inscription "Bundesrepublik Deutschland" (Federal Republic of Germany) and the emblem is already defeated, writes Wild.

And the price? "Πnegotiated"...

Ready for a new owner

ΠThe manufacturer promises that the aircraft will be delivered with a completely new paint in a neutral white color.

According to the official technical documentation, the aircraft comes with serious flight experience behind it. He has logged 50,710 hours in the air and has made 8,768 landings.

And yet, the machine has passed the most difficult technical inspections, the so-called C and D inspections, to guarantee airworthiness.