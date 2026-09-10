At least four people were killed and over 60 injured in a Russian drone attack on a shopping center in Pavlograd in east

At least four people were killed and over 60 injured today in a Russian drone attack on a shopping center in Pavlograd in eastern Ukraine.

This was reported on Telegram by the regional governor of Dnipropetrovsk region Oleksandr Ganja, quoted by the Ukrinform agency, BTA reports.

According to him, among the injured are boys aged 13, 14 and 15.

"All the wounded are currently in the hospital. Medical personnel are providing them with assistance," Ganja said.

"About an hour ago, the Russians struck a shopping center located in the central part of the city of Pavlograd. "In broad daylight, when the streets were crowded," Ukrainian Interior Minister Ivan Vigivskyi wrote on Telegram.

Meanwhile, the Russian army struck a residential area in Sumy with two guided bombs, wounding 11 people, the head of the Sumy regional military administration, Oleg Grigorov, reported on Telegram.

"The Russians struck a residential area on the outskirts of Sumy with two guided bombs. Eight people were injured, including two girls aged 8 and 17. The children and four adults are receiving medical care in the hospital," the publication says.

Grigorov also reported that today the enemy had launched another attack on a shopping center in Sumy. One woman was injured and received medical treatment at the scene.

He later updated the information about the casualties from the airstrike on the residential area.

"At the moment we have information about three injured children – a 14-year-old boy was admitted to the hospital. The total number of injured from the guided bomb strikes on Sumy has increased to 11 people," the statement said.

The Sumy military administration also reported that a strike was registered on a civilian enterprise on the outskirts of the city, in the "Zarichny" district. Firefighters are extinguishing a fire that broke out at the enterprise.