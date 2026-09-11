Bloody Night in Ukraine: Missiles and Drones Hit Shopping Malls and Warehouses

The Russian Army Has Launched Massive Strikes on Civilian Infrastructure in Ukraine, Which Resulted in Numerous Casualties and Severe Destruction. As of 4:50 Bulgarian time on September 11, 2026, civilians were reported dead in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kyiv regions. Meanwhile, in Germany, an emergency evacuation has blocked the Ukrainian consulate in Düsseldorf.

Tragedy in Pavlograd: Five killed in shopping mall

The city of Pavlograd in the Dnipropetrovsk region suffered the heaviest blow. Russian drones attacked the local shopping mall “Gulliver“ at a time when there were civilians in and around it.

According to information from the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Alexander Gandzha, the number of dead has increased to 5 people, and the number of injured is now 67, including eight children and two rescuers from the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration. About 90% of the affected objects in the central part of the city are commercial pavilions, shops and cars. (Source: pravda.com.ua/rus/news/2026/09/10/8052846/)

Attacks over Kiev and Odessa: Humanitarian aid warehouses burn

Intensive shelling was also recorded in other regions at night:

Kiev Oblast: In strike drone attack 1 person died, two were injured. The head of the Kiev OVA Timur Tkachenko reported 17 damaged objects in the Buchansky, Fastovsky and Obukhovsky districts, including production facilities and warehouses. In Kiev itself, a fire broke out in a multi-storey residential building. (Source: pravda.com.ua/rus/news/2026/09/10/8052875/)

Odessa: Russian drones hit logistics facilities. Head of the Odessa OVA Oleg Kiper confirmed that they were completely warehouses of a volunteer organization burned down, containing humanitarian aid and essential items. Two people were injured. (Source: rbc.ua/ukr/news/rosiya-atakuvala-skladi-gumanitarkoyu-odesi-1789068666.html)

Dnipro: The city was attacked four times in 24 hours, setting food warehouses on fire and injuring two people.

Evacuation of the Ukrainian Consulate in Düsseldorf

Amid the attacks in Ukraine, German police conducted a large-scale special operation in Düsseldorf. The Consulate General of Ukraine was urgently evacuated after an anonymous threat to evacuate it.

The area was cordoned off for nearly two hours. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said there were no visitors in the building, and after a check by sappers, no explosive devices were found, and the mission has resumed normal operations. (Source: nv.ua/world/geopolitics/pravoohraniteli-proverili-genkonsulstvo-ukrainy-v-dyusseldorfe-posle-soobshcheniya-o-minirovanii-50640419.html)