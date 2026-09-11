Trump makes hot revelations about the war with Iran

Former US President Donald Trump made a series of key comments about the escalation in the Middle East, categorically stating that he does not regret the military strikes on Iran at all and would have done exactly the same under the same circumstances. According to him, the US is currently not waging war with Tehran with full force only because of the upcoming elections in the country. Trump expressed the opinion that Iran is deliberately tightening and prolonging the military conflict in the hope of a Democratic Party victory, but at the same time he allowed the possibility of a complete end to the war with Iran even before the US Congressional elections.

In parallel with the political sparks in Washington, the situation on the ground in the region continues to deteriorate rapidly. Yemen's Houthis are making significant advances along the coast of Yemen, posing a direct and serious threat to Saudi Arabia's critical oil exports and potentially shaking global energy markets. Against this backdrop, according to recent information from Bloomberg (bloomberg.com), Qatari authorities are seriously considering purchasing liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States to ensure the security of their supplies.

There is also growing pressure within the US administration for transparency in the conflict. According to a report in the New York Times (nytimes.com), J.D. Vance has formally asked senior US military officials to provide a realistic and objective assessment of the course of the war with Iran, without political bias.