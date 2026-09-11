Canadian military chaplains banned from mentioning God at public events

Canada has banned military chaplains from using the word “God“ at public events because the armed forces have a duty of religious neutrality, Aleteia.org reported.

Military personnel, especially chaplains, across Canada are prohibited from mentioning the word “God“ or other religious words at mandatory military public events. This includes graduation parades, ribbon cuttings, ship commissionings and Remembrance Day ceremonies.

The directive is not limited to chaplains: all members of the Canadian Armed Forces, including volunteers, students, temporary workers and contractors, are prohibited from using religious language in public speeches.

The instructions to all members of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) state that “CAFs have a duty of religious neutrality“. According to the directive, at these mandatory public events chaplains may offer “inclusive” spiritual reflections, but cannot use religious language.

Under the new policy, funerals are not considered public military ceremonies, and chaplains can still use religious language at funerals if the family wishes, as well as at other private or family events.

Clerks are allowed to use religious language during voluntary services and private consultations, and can carry religious objects. Catholic chaplains have publicly criticized the policy in various media outlets.

Under the new rules, Canadian military chaplains are allowed to have spiritual reflections, but not references to God. Spiritual reflections do not use specific religious language, including references to God, etc. They reflect on lessons learned, beliefs, values, and experiences to inspire gratitude, hope, and integrity. These principles are based on respect for freedom of conscience and religious expression, while upholding the dignity and value of different spiritual traditions, the rules say.