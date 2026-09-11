SPD discusses changing its position on Russia and Ukraine

MPs from the German Social Democratic Party (SPD) - part of the ruling coalition - discussed in the Bundestag the possibility of changing their political position on Russia and Ukraine, Die Welt reports, citing a source from the parliamentary group, News.bg reports.

“Following the election victory of the “Alternative for Germany“ (AfD) in Saxony-Anhalt, a debate flared up within the SPD regarding its own political course on Ukraine and Russia... This issue was lively discussed on Monday by the (Social Democratic) parliamentary group in the Bundestag“, the publication writes.

According to Die Welt, around 90% of MPs believe that there is no need to change the position on Russia and Ukraine. However, 10% oppose maintaining the current course, and this opinion is gaining more and more support.

One of the politicians supporting this change is Ralf Stegner, a member of parliament and foreign policy expert for the SPD parliamentary group. The publication adds that many MPs are pushing for more active diplomatic efforts in connection with the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Criticism between SPD and AfD

Previously, Friedrich Merz, the leader of the CDU, accused the Alternative for Germany party of supporting Russia and pursuing an anti-immigration policy.

Previously, the AfD filed a police complaint against Merz for his statements in the Bundestag.